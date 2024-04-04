Trust Point Inc. Invests $743,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,258. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

