Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $163.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock valued at $932,420,280. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

