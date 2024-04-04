Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.68.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.91. 614,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,755. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

