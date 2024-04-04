Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 960,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

