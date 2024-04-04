Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 994 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of COKE stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $819.95. 7,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,049. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $521.44 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $847.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
