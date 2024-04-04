Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 9,295 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,400. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

About The Descartes Systems Group



The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

