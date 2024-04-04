Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 9,295 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DSGX traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,400. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.94.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
