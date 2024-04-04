Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 8,819 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 76,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,183. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

