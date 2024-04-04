Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 223,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 271,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,613. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

