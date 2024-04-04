Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

OLLI stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 693,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,706. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

