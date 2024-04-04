Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 4.3%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $50.77. Approximately 4,860,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,788,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.

