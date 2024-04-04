Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of WAL opened at $60.76 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

