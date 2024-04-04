Truist Financial Raises National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $58.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

Insider Activity

NHI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,504. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.