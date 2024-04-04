Truist Financial Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $50.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.