Truist Financial Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,234.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,132.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,078.34 and a 200-day moving average of $994.84. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $855.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.