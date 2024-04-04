Truist Financial Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $22.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

