Truist Financial Boosts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $33.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.