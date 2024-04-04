Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

