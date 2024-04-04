Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $213.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $229.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

