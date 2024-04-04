Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $240.00 Price Target at HSBC

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at HSBC from $218.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $231.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,330. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

