TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,246.22

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,246.22 and last traded at $1,238.44, with a volume of 7022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,228.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,015.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.