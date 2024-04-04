TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,246.22

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,246.22 and last traded at $1,238.44, with a volume of 7022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,228.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.