TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,234.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,207. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,163.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,015.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

