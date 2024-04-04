Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,507 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 139,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

