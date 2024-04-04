Towerpoint Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.28. 1,189,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789,886. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,208 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

