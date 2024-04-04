Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.97. 98,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

