Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
SLYG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Levi Strauss Stock: Trend-Following Signal, Reversal is On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.