Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,278 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 208,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,015,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

