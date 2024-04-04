Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,185 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 2,905,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

