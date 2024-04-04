Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 776,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,524. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,677.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.80. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

