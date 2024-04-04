Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

LLY traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $768.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $729.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $745.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $357.93 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

