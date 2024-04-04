Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 67,533,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,448,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

