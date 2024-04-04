Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMDV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,276 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

