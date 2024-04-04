Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLBR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

