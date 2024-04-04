Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 5,597,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

