Torrid Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

