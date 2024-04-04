Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $5.12 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.47 billion and $114.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.12 or 0.00007553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.12 or 0.99530331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012390 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,932,948 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,920,045.331197 with 3,470,497,845.4879417 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.95068828 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $132,876,243.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

