Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.95. Tilray shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 16,948,471 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.36.
In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
