Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.95. Tilray shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 16,948,471 shares traded.

Tilray Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

