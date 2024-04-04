TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Increases Dividend to €0.05 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TI Fluid Systems Price Performance
LON:TIFS opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85. The company has a market capitalization of £763.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,059.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 97.90 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.20 ($2.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.57.
TI Fluid Systems Company Profile
