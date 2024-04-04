Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$181.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. 69.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$206.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$192.34. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$159.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9443014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

