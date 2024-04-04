Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

TMO stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $570.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.11 and a 200 day moving average of $522.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

