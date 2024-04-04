Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.93 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Theratechnologies stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,876. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

