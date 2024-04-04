The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $117.15. 12,205,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,929. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

