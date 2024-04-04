The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lifted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after buying an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after buying an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,609. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.