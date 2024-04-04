The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.9%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.53. 9,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 91,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

