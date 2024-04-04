The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

