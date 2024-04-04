The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stake Reduced by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Middleby worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.29. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

