The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Hershey by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

HSY traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $196.45. 943,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.30. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

