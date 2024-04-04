The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target to $54.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TX. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Ternium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ternium

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,662. Ternium has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.