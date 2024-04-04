The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $407.62 and last traded at $411.66. 447,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,303,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

