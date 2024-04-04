The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CI traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.86. The stock had a trading volume of 325,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,076. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.21. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

