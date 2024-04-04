The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Up 0.5 %

Buckle stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

